GKB: First railroad section now under power

Expansion in Graz causes resistance

In Graz, the matter is tricky, as residents in the west of the city do not agree with the plans and a citizens' initiative has been formed. In particular, a planned double-track expansion in the Wetzelsdorf district, between Wetzelsdorfer Straße and Grottenhofstraße, is causing resistance. An information event held last year did nothing to calm people down, quite the opposite. Now a new date is to follow, but it has not yet been set.