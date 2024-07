Kunsthaus Palakate in Bregenz vandalized

State Governor Barbara Schöbi-Fink also condemned the act of destruction: "The destruction of works of art is not only an attack on the creative power and freedom of expression of artists, but also on our cultural diversity and our values as a society."



No to hate crime

Mayor Michael Ritsch commented on the case: "The provincial capital of Bregenz stands for diversity and tolerance. Such acts of vandalism and hate crime not only attack artistic freedom, but also the values of an open and tolerant society. We speak the same language here: No to hatred, exclusion, discrimination and homophobia!" The police have been informed and are already investigating. The demolished billboards will be replaced as soon as possible, according to the KUB.