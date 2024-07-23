Tears in podcast
Her friends thought Doherty had “more time”
Shannen Doherty's friends thought she had "more time" before her death from cancer.
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress died on July 13 at just 53 after losing her years-long battle with cancer. She left her friends devastated.
"Promised to haunt me"
Her former Charmed co-star Holly Marie Combs, 50, has now revealed that Doherty promised to look after her when she was gone.
Combs wrote on Instagram: "Shannen has promised to stalk me, but I think she'd be busy with a few others first. Unfortunately, I'm sure it will show up when and where I least expect it. My rock."
Still working on "The House of Halliwell"
Holly Combs and her fellow actors had not really expected the death of their friend. Because in the weeks before Doherty's death, the two were still working on the new Instagram podcast "The House of Halliwell" together with their co-stars Brian Krause and Drew Fuller from the successful supernatural TV series.
"Crazy teenagers"
During a special tribute edition of the podcast in honor of Doherty, Combs tearfully said that Doherty still did as much as she could for the podcast.
"That's one of the saddest parts for me, because she was really looking forward to (this new podcast). And she was really looking forward to watching the episodes with Rose (McGowan). And one of the last times I was with her, we watched the first two episodes together like we were crazy teenagers again," Combs said.
Happy in the last few days
Combs: "And we sat in her office and watched the episodes together before we recorded this. [...] I think she did as much as she could in the time she had. But we thought we had more time. And that's the really sad thing: We had big, big plans for this year."
Combs went on to emphasize that she thought Doherty was happy in her final days. She added: "I want everyone to know that she was super happy."
