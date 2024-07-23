Vorteilswelt
Uli Hoeneß claims:

“Oliver Glasner absolutely wanted to join FC Bayern”

23.07.2024 17:00

He celebrates his 50th birthday on August 28 and will also be traveling to the USA with his English club Crystal Palace as part of the preparations for the new season: Star coach Oliver Glasner, about whom Uli Hoeneß has now claimed: "He absolutely wanted to go to FC Bayern!"

Uli Hoeneß once again caused a stir when he commented on Bayern's search for a coach, which preceded the decision to appoint Vincent Kompany. Hoeneß praised the character of Leverkusen coach Alonso and said of Nagelsmann's rejection: "Strange, because the management had already suggested to FC Bayern that they wanted to do it. It just went wrong." The Rangnick issue was "the biggest mess. They said he wasn't coming for me, he told me that if I came to FC Bayern, I was coming for you."

Also successful at Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner
Also successful at Crystal Palace: Oliver Glasner
(Bild: Crystal Palace)

Crystal Palace also at the football stadium
And Oliver Glasner? "We spoke to Glasner, who we also liked. He really wanted to go to FC Bayern, absolutely! But his club didn't release him, and FC Bayern isn't all-powerful either," said Hoeneß about the Riedau native, who is now preparing for the new season with Crystal Palace. Former Frankfurt protégé Daichi Kamada (on a free transfer from Lazio) and Chadi Riad (for 15 million euros from Betis) are two new arrivals so far, while Michael Olise (for 55 million euros to Bayern) has flushed money into the coffers of the Eagles, who are also preparing in the USA. After Glasner's 50th birthday on August 28, there will be public appearances in Baltimore and Tampa, where they will also perform in the stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Oliver Gaisbauer
Oliver Gaisbauer
Folgen Sie uns auf