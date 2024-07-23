“Oliver Glasner absolutely wanted to join FC Bayern”

Crystal Palace also at the football stadium

And Oliver Glasner? "We spoke to Glasner, who we also liked. He really wanted to go to FC Bayern, absolutely! But his club didn't release him, and FC Bayern isn't all-powerful either," said Hoeneß about the Riedau native, who is now preparing for the new season with Crystal Palace. Former Frankfurt protégé Daichi Kamada (on a free transfer from Lazio) and Chadi Riad (for 15 million euros from Betis) are two new arrivals so far, while Michael Olise (for 55 million euros to Bayern) has flushed money into the coffers of the Eagles, who are also preparing in the USA. After Glasner's 50th birthday on August 28, there will be public appearances in Baltimore and Tampa, where they will also perform in the stadium of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team.