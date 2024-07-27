New project
Dave Gahan can be heard on the new Humanist album
Driving guitar playing, haunting cello and in between the unmistakably full and warm baritone voice of Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan: "Brother" is the name of the song. It is a highlight of the new Humanist album "On The Edge Of A Lost And Lonely World". It is a work not just for fans of the gifted singer Gahan.
"On The Edge Of A Lost And Lonely World" is the second Humanist album. It is an ambitious recording project behind the British guitarist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Rob Marshall. The idea for the project was born in 2015 after the break-up of his band Exit Calm. The self-titled debut album was released in 2020, already featuring well-known names at the time. It was the first album that he produced entirely by himself.
Illustrious group of guests
This time, the guests range from ex-Midlake singer Tim Smith and indie pop musician Isobel Campbell to Peter Hayes, member of the band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and James Allan, frontman of the Scottish rock band Glasvegas. Those who were already involved in the first album include DM singer Gahan, singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt and Carl Hancock Rux.
The album begins with "The Beginning My God". In the song about man's need for a deity, Marshall's rocking guitar and the haunting voice of singer-songwriter Carl Hancock Rux intermingle. "Too Many Rivals" combines Tim Smith's bright, almost fragile voice with catchy guitar riffs. In "Love You More", Isobel Campbell's ethereal vocals harmonize with rhythmic arrangements.
An emotional goodbye
"Brother" is a farewell song that was released as a single at the beginning of June. The song is a tribute to the US singer Mark Lanegan, who died in 2022. The grunge pioneer was a friend of Gahan and Marshall. Lanegan was a singer and member of the bands Screaming Trees and Queens Of The Stone Age.
Marshall co-wrote several tracks on his famous albums "Gargoyle" and "Sombeody's Knocking". Lanegan, who died at the age of 57, also contributed to the first tracks of the first Humanist album. Marshall had a deep and lasting musical friendship with him. Gahan's full baritone voice fits perfectly with the melancholy string instruments and the dark, melancholy guitar.
On the existential questions of life
In "On The Edge Of A Lost And Lonely World", the focus is once again on existential questions of life such as death, hope, love, suffering and redemption. While Marshall transformed them even more into dark gothic-industrial echoes in 2020, he lends them more nuance and emotional subtlety here with his star guests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
