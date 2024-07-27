Dave Gahan can be heard on the new Humanist album

"On The Edge Of A Lost And Lonely World" is the second Humanist album. It is an ambitious recording project behind the British guitarist, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Rob Marshall. The idea for the project was born in 2015 after the break-up of his band Exit Calm. The self-titled debut album was released in 2020, already featuring well-known names at the time. It was the first album that he produced entirely by himself.