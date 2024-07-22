Self-disclosure protects Signa Prime from penalty

Restructuring plan overturned

At Signa Prime, however, the restructuring manager has enough to do: The company owns properties such as the Park Hyatt hotel in Vienna, the Postsparkasse bank and several German properties and project companies. In order to facilitate an orderly liquidation of the properties, the majority of creditors voted in favor of trustee proceedings. The Republic has lodged an appeal and the Vienna Higher Regional Court has overturned the restructuring plan. However, the decision is to be appealed.