Trial – Boy (16) stabbed in the head with a knife

"I was surprised that the public prosecutor's office only assumed attempted grievous bodily harm. Fortunately, the wound to my neck was not very deep. But if I slit someone's neck, that is usually an attempt to murder in TV crime dramas," the presiding judge stated.

Sister spoke of misunderstanding

The defendant's younger sister had attended an English course together with the later victim. The two wanted to spend the break together and she was seen in the auditorium by the 21-year-old, who wanted to attend an information event at the education center every day. The accused probably overheard their conversation and misinterpreted the 16-year-old's words. Although the sister explained to him that it had been a misunderstanding, the 21-year-old then intercepted the 16-year-old outside the educational center.