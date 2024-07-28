Powerwolf let “Monster off the chain” for their album

The "Wolf Nights Tour" will also take Powerwolf to Vienna in the fall. The band is already working on the stage production, reports Schlegel. "It will be the biggest yet, not only in terms of manpower, but also in terms of material. We are trying to focus even more on the cinematic and theatrical approach. We want the fans to immerse themselves in the Powerwolf world with us, for the concert hall, band, stage and audience to merge into the Powerwolf cosmos, so that the classic concert setting no longer exists."



APA/Wolfgang Hauptmann