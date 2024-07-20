The best present only comes after the Olympics

However, Tanzer also experienced tough years full of suffering before the dream of the Olympics. "I've already had three cruciate ligament operations, unfortunately they botched the first one. During corona, my meniscus got stuck. I wasn't sure whether I would ever be pain-free again," says the Leibnitz club member. She continues: "I've been suffering from a hip injury for a year and a half, so I can't train the way I want to." But she has pulled through. After the Olympics, however, she will need an operation. Whether she will end her career after that is still up in the air. "I don't know what will happen. It also depends on how the operation goes and how my body feels afterwards. What I do know is that I'm still incredibly keen on judo."