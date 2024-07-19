155 house builders received €5 million in funding

Sharp criticism of the work of the federal government

In this context, Deputy Governor Haimbuchner also criticized the work of the federal government: "Unfortunately, the federal government's housing and construction package has tied up a lot of resources and kept our employees away from other, more targeted tasks. Now that resources have been freed up again, things are looking up as usual and we will do our best to build on past successes. The prerequisite for this, however, is that we will hopefully be able to work in the future without calls from the federal government, which is neither responsible nor technically competent," says the FPÖ politician