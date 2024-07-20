Warning to married couples
Wedding doves: why there is animal cruelty behind them
The 2024 wedding season is in full swing. A new trend has been observed in recent years: More and more bridal couples are releasing white doves. What is beautiful to look at, a symbol of love and peace and also supposed to bring good luck, is unfortunately very problematic for several reasons, according to the animal welfare organization "Vier Pfoten". "What most people don't know: Unfortunately, there is animal cruelty behind it," says expert Brigitte Kopetzky.
"We also see this at the owl and bird of prey sanctuary in Haringsee. Time and time again, the EGS team takes in weakened white pigeons that have obviously been released at weddings and are completely disoriented afterwards; they can no longer find their dovecote," says Brigitte Kopetzky. If you search the Internet for suppliers of wedding pigeons, you will quickly find what you are looking for. No wonder the demand is high. Some pigeon fanciers supply directly, others are companies that take on wedding planning and act as intermediaries. Brigitte Kopetzky: "The transportation in small boxes, the separation from their partner, the noise at a wedding, the sudden opening of the cages and the associated glare from sudden bright light, the attack by strangers: All of this is total stress for the pigeons."
The problem already lies in the breeding
However, the problem already lies in breeding: According to the "Four Paws", wedding pigeons are mainly bred for pretty looks and special plumage: "In the process, the good orientation skills that pigeons normally have are often lost," explains the head of EGS Haringsee, veterinarian Dr. Hans Frey. "If they are then released and don't know the area, they are completely helpless." This means that the pigeons may not be able to find their way around after being released at the festival, may not be able to find their way back to their loft and may have major problems surviving in the wild. It may well happen that they fly into a window pane at the wedding and die. Or, in their panic, they come too close to an overhead line or other obstacle. Their striking coloration makes them stand out from a flock of pigeons and they are therefore the preferred prey of predators. Dr. Frey: "Not a pretty sight if this happens at the wedding itself!"
"Animal suffering as an attraction at weddings?"
EGS Haringsee, which is run by "Vier Pfoten", is currently looking after two white pigeons that were found disoriented and brought to the EGS team. "Every animal lover should definitely consider whether it makes sense to accept the suffering of animals as an attraction for their wedding celebrations," Kopetzky appeals to expectant couples.
