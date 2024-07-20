Wedding doves: why there is animal cruelty behind them

The problem already lies in the breeding

However, the problem already lies in breeding: According to the "Four Paws", wedding pigeons are mainly bred for pretty looks and special plumage: "In the process, the good orientation skills that pigeons normally have are often lost," explains the head of EGS Haringsee, veterinarian Dr. Hans Frey. "If they are then released and don't know the area, they are completely helpless." This means that the pigeons may not be able to find their way around after being released at the festival, may not be able to find their way back to their loft and may have major problems surviving in the wild. It may well happen that they fly into a window pane at the wedding and die. Or, in their panic, they come too close to an overhead line or other obstacle. Their striking coloration makes them stand out from a flock of pigeons and they are therefore the preferred prey of predators. Dr. Frey: "Not a pretty sight if this happens at the wedding itself!"