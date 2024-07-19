Vorteilswelt
Rider Porsche:

“I would have hoped for an Olympic ticket”

19.07.2024 09:00

Rider Diana Porsche was not nominated for the Olympic Games in Paris by her home federation. Due to her recent strong results, the 28-year-old from Salzburg cannot fully understand the decision. She would also have made the trip to France as a substitute athlete. 

The Olympic Games in Paris start a week from today. However, there will hardly be any Salzburgers at the major event. One athlete who could dream of a ticket until the very end is Diana Porsche. The dressage rider was on the provisional "long list" of the local federation, but came away empty-handed. "I would have hoped for the Olympics. Also because I'm currently the second-best Austrian in the world rankings," says the rider from Salzburg.

In good shape: Porsche. (Bild: Katja Stuppia)
In good shape: Porsche.
Three Austrian aces have been nominated for the Games, and there is also a substitute rider who will also be allowed to travel to France. "The trio that has been nominated is completely justified, but I don't understand why I wasn't chosen as a reserve. My results were better than those of my nominated colleagues. But the federation makes the decision and you can't influence that," says Porsche, who is certain: "I'll go to the Olympics one day." She still has plenty of time for that, as the dressage hopeful is only 28 years old.

She will be competing in more World Cups in the coming weeks and months. "The season is going very well for me. I've reached the top, I'm riding against the strongest athletes at major tournaments." Her horse "Dahoud" in particular is developing brilliantly: "I bought him very young and then trained him myself. He was a stroke of luck."

Philip Kirchtag
