“I would have hoped for an Olympic ticket”

Three Austrian aces have been nominated for the Games, and there is also a substitute rider who will also be allowed to travel to France. "The trio that has been nominated is completely justified, but I don't understand why I wasn't chosen as a reserve. My results were better than those of my nominated colleagues. But the federation makes the decision and you can't influence that," says Porsche, who is certain: "I'll go to the Olympics one day." She still has plenty of time for that, as the dressage hopeful is only 28 years old.