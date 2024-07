"You don't scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you're only 1.2 meters tall. I can't even see you." With these words, journalist Giulia Cortese mocked Meloni's height on the Twitter platform (now X) in October 2021 - clear body shaming, local media reported. Incidentally, the prime minister's height is given as 1.58 m to 1.63 m on various media websites.