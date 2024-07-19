“Newly built dog house is absolutely unusable”

Dozens of dogs turned away

But now the board members newly elected in June 2023 around chairwoman Veronika Rom-Erhard are sounding the alarm. In their opinion, the building, which cost a total of 2.5 million euros, has serious construction defects. "The urgently needed dog house cannot be used," says Rom-Erhard angrily. In the past three months alone, 49 dogs that urgently needed a place in the shelter had to be turned away. And now the vacation season is just around the corner.