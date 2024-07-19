Botched up construction?
“Newly built dog house is absolutely unusable”
The new dog house built last year at a total cost of 2.5 million euros should have been the flagship of the Mentlberg animal shelter in Innsbruck. At first glance, it has become one. However, the animal welfare association is now sounding the alarm due to "massive defects". The building is "uninhabitable".
"The dog rooms are difficult to clean due to the lack of slopes, the septic tank at the training area is a risk of injury for staff and animals, the timber construction is definitely unsuitable and could sooner or later lead to an odor problem and the enclosures are not escape-proof!"
The dog house built last year at the Mentlberg animal shelter in Innsbruck should actually have been the new flagship for the "Tierschutzverein für Tirol 1881".
Dozens of dogs turned away
But now the board members newly elected in June 2023 around chairwoman Veronika Rom-Erhard are sounding the alarm. In their opinion, the building, which cost a total of 2.5 million euros, has serious construction defects. "The urgently needed dog house cannot be used," says Rom-Erhard angrily. In the past three months alone, 49 dogs that urgently needed a place in the shelter had to be turned away. And now the vacation season is just around the corner.
We don't have a lot of money, but we could of course pay the 440,000 euros that are still outstanding - but we want something decent for it.
Veronika Rom-Erhard, Tierschutzverein
Construction company defends itself against the accusations
Strabag, the company responsible for the construction, does not want to accept an expert opinion that confirms the massive defects. "The expert is an honorary expert from the animal welfare association and is therefore not objective," explains Isabella Nutz, press spokesperson for the construction company.
It is also unobjective, as it is "not based on what was agreed with the management of the association that awarded the contract". According to Strabag, the work that is now being described as defective was planned and agreed with the former board.
"We can definitely rule out the risk of injury and the building not being usable," emphasizes Nutz. For cost reasons, the former board is said to have wanted the wire mesh fence instead of an escape-proof mesh fence. "Such changes were never commissioned - and certainly not in writing," counters Rom-Erhard. Talks with the construction company came to nothing.
We can definitely rule out the possibility of the building being unusable. A rapid rectification of defects including a price reduction was also offered.
Isabella Nutz, Sprecherin Strabag
The animal welfare association therefore reserves the right to transfer the outstanding 440,000 euros. The case will therefore probably end up in court.
