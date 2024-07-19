EM broke records, Rappottenstein soccer pitch

Landscape posed explosive challenges

"The hilly terrain posed a particular challenge in terms of creating a level surface for the sports pitches," explained project manager Christoph Fichtinger, who played on the pitch himself for many years. As a result, blasting was carried out four times - including directly next to the pitch - to create 13,000 m2 of playing space on both soccer pitches instead of the previous half. The clubhouse was also modernized and enlarged to four cabins for better match operations, as the Rappottensteiner have five youth teams alone with 83 children, which is outstanding for a community of 1700 inhabitants.