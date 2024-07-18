Vorteilswelt
"Wants to win the title"

Official: Dortmund announce Guirassy transfer

Nachrichten
18.07.2024 16:22

Now it's official! Serhou Guirassy is leaving VfB Stuttgart and will be scoring goals for Borussia Dortmund in future. The striker will be the new team-mate of ÖFB star Marcel Sabitzer and has signed a contract valid until June 2028.

comment0 Kommentare

The knee injury, which was discovered during the first medical check, can be treated without surgery after a further examination, which is why the goal scorer will only miss a few weeks for Dortmund. He should be ready for action again in the course of the summer.

Guirassy, who moved to Germany from Stade Rennes in the summer of 2022, became the Bundesliga's top scorer last season behind Munich's Harry Kane, netting 28 times in 28 games and attracting the interest of many top clubs in Europe.

"It was important for us to get as accurate an expert assessment of Serhou's injury as possible in the interests of BVB and the player. Thoroughness clearly took precedence over speed. All the facts are now on the table and we are convinced that we have made the right decision with this transfer," says Borussia Dortmund's managing director Lars Ricken and emphasizes in sporting terms: "It would be wrong to reduce Serhou to his finishing qualities. As a striker, he is of course measured by his goals. Beyond that, however, the role he plays in running at opponents clearly shows that he defines himself as a real team player."

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl emphasizes: "We have the ambition to show top performances in the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup and to achieve our ambitious goals. To do this, we need first-class options in all positions. Serhou is an extremely dangerous and complete striker who will strengthen us and our squad with his qualities. We are delighted that, following the latest examinations, he will be pulling on the BVB jersey in the foreseeable future and scoring goals for us."

"Wants to win titles"
"When Borussia Dortmund asks, it's something special," says Serhou Guirassy: "Every child interested in soccer in the world knows this club, knows the black and yellow jerseys, knows the yellow wall. I'm very excited about all this, about my new team-mates. And it's important for me to say: I came here to win titles. That's my ambition, that's what drives me. The club showed what is possible at BVB last year by reaching the Champions League final."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

