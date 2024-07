“Many men have become total wimps”

Six "Playboy" magazines lie on a small table right by the entrance to the apartment. The man is visibly proud of his possessions: "I've subscribed to this magazine since I was 17. I haven't had to steal it from my dad since then," laughs Josef Schachermayer. "Because when I saw Silvia in Playboy back then, I said to my dad: 'I'm going to marry that woman'. My dad laughed and said: 'Yes Bua, go for it'." A few years later, the time had come and ex-Miss Austria Silvia Hackl became Silvia Schachermayer.