Tandem pilot landed in the middle of a tree in Zell am See

Pilot and passenger remained uninjured

On arrival, the mountain rescue team found the pilot and passenger in the tree about 15 meters above the ground. The mountain rescuers used a special chainsaw to remove some branches. They then used the tree rescue equipment to fight their way to the casualties. "We were able to rescue the two of them after around one and a half hours and then bring them down to the valley unharmed," said Thomas Schwaiger, head of operations and local station in Zell.