Family reunification
Children up to the age of seven are the largest group
Children up to the age of seven are the largest group when it comes to family reunification of migrants. After schools, kindergartens have also recently warned of a lack of space and excessive demands. The proportion of children who had a first language other than German was just under 59% in Vienna in 2022/23.
Nationwide, it was a third, with more than a quarter of four and five-year-olds needing German support. This also includes children who speak German at home. At the start of school in 2022/23, around one in four children still had problems with the language of instruction. The "Startklar" association, which specializes in language education and offers German language support in the afternoons, particularly in Vienna and Lower Austria, sees "red" due to the recent family reunions of migrants.
Educational opportunities fall by the wayside
"It is the right of children to have the opportunity to learn German at first language level," said chairwoman Janine Fischer. Under the current conditions, however, the educational opportunities of many children are falling by the wayside. Politicians should therefore fund additional language support, among other things, and language should be seen as a cross-cutting issue in education.
Divided opinion on external support staff
However, not all nurseries welcome the use of external support staff. "Relationships instead of external support staff", was the recent message on the Educare platform, which called for more funding for teaching staff in primary educational institutions. Language support must be integrated directly into children's everyday lives. The Network for Elementary Education in Austria (NEBÖ) is also critical of external forces.
