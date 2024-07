Grabher with opening success against qualifier

US Open

Grabher can make firm plans to compete at the US Open. The entry list shows her with a "protected ranking" of 73. Styrian Sebastian Ofner is listed as number 50 on the men's list. Dominic Thiem is hoping to be a US Open winner in 2020 in his farewell year with a wild card. Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are, of course, two other former US Open winners who are not in the main draw. Murray may well have ended his career by then, however, and Wawrinka could still make the cut as the number seven seed.