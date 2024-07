Michael Van Gerwen has both jaws broken

"At some point it's just enough"

Van Gerwen underwent his first jaw and mouth surgery at the beginning of 2024 and has been wearing braces ever since. Now the next treatment on the way to his dream teeth is on the cards. "I hope to put an end to my physical complaints," said the 35-year-old, who admitted to "snoring more" due to the discomfort. He "can't even bite through a slice of ham, at some point it's just enough," said the runner-up in the PDC world rankings.