Mayor Ludwig’s video to the population

Vienna should have its own police force

And he rolls out plans that are not new from the SPÖ's point of view, but which are highly topical in view of gang wars and daily violent crimes on the streets: Michael Ludwig once again emphasizes that he would like to "urbanize" the police. In other words, the powers of the executive should be transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to the town hall. Ludwig: "I have long been calling for more police officers for our city. I have also been campaigning for a general ban on weapons in Vienna since 2019. This ban must be fully enforced by the police. The federal government and the Minister of the Interior are responsible for all of this and I have to say: They are not doing enough."