After violent excesses
Mayor Ludwig’s video to the population
Vienna's mayor wants to "urbanize" the police and increase the number of officers.
The protection and safety of the Viennese population is my top priority", says Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) to the camera - in a video that is addressed to the Viennese population on his YouTube channel. And to the federal government. The head of the city explains the content of the message: "In recent weeks, a number of crimes have been committed in Vienna that are unacceptable. Individual groups are abusing our city for their disputes. This is absolutely unacceptable. There is no place for violence in Vienna! I have reiterated that."
Vienna should have its own police force
And he rolls out plans that are not new from the SPÖ's point of view, but which are highly topical in view of gang wars and daily violent crimes on the streets: Michael Ludwig once again emphasizes that he would like to "urbanize" the police. In other words, the powers of the executive should be transferred from the Ministry of the Interior to the town hall. Ludwig: "I have long been calling for more police officers for our city. I have also been campaigning for a general ban on weapons in Vienna since 2019. This ban must be fully enforced by the police. The federal government and the Minister of the Interior are responsible for all of this and I have to say: They are not doing enough."
Immediate response from the federal government
Integration Minister Susanne Raab (ÖVP) quickly replied: "Vienna has pursued an uncontrolled and excessive welcome policy for decades and the city continues to actively take measures to attract people into its social system." Violence in Vienna is "no longer an integration issue".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
