Suddenly a friend: what makes Trump’s vice president J.D. Vance tick

"He's obnoxious", a "cynical asshole" and "you'd be an idiot if you voted for him". These insults about Donald Trump are not coming from one of his political opponents. They are earlier statements by J.D. Vance - the ex-president's newly appointed running mate. Before he mutated into Trump's biggest cheerleader, the former bestselling author and newly appointed senator from Ohio was a fierce opponent of his new boss.