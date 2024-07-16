Rauch joined the boycott, Gewessler did not

Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) had already announced that he would join the boycott. However, his party colleague, Climate and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), did not boycott an informal meeting of EU energy ministers under the Hungarian Presidency in Budapest on Tuesday. She took part in the meeting in the Hungarian capital, according to records from the EU Council.