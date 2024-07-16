Vorteilswelt
Word of power from the chancellor

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 15:29

The German government still has no common position on the boycott of the Hungarian EU Council Presidency by the EU Commission. "I do not believe in boycotting EU Councils of Heads of Government or ministers", said Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP). Social Affairs and Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens), on the other hand, will join the boycott.

"Not talking to each other within the EU is the worst of all solutions", said the Federal Chancellor on Tuesday. "Austrian ministers will therefore continue to take part in meetings of the EU Council Presidency," said Nehammer. The statement applies to all ÖVP ministers, a spokeswoman for the Chancellor clarified a little later.

However, according to Nehammer, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban should be confronted with his "uncoordinated approach, but not boycott the Council Presidency".

Rauch joined the boycott, Gewessler did not
Health and Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) had already announced that he would join the boycott. However, his party colleague, Climate and Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), did not boycott an informal meeting of EU energy ministers under the Hungarian Presidency in Budapest on Tuesday. She took part in the meeting in the Hungarian capital, according to records from the EU Council.

Orban's visit to Vladimir Putin caused irritation in the EU.
Orban's visit to Vladimir Putin caused irritation in the EU.
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Dispute over Orban's "peace mission"
The bone of contention had been Orban's solo efforts in the Urkaine policy. Orban had described his trips to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a "peace mission". Orban is considered a supporter of Putin and has repeatedly spoken out against EU sanctions against Russia in the past. 

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded with a boycott decision. The German leader announced that only senior officials, not commissioners, would attend future informal ministerial meetings in Hungary under the leadership of the current EU Council Presidency. Hungary, which currently holds the Council Presidency, criticized the decision.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Braune
Michaela Braune
