65,000 euros for needy families in the district

An Andau child with severe disabilities was able to receive urgently needed therapy, a visually impaired primary school pupil received a special laptop, children in need were able to go on a school ski course thanks to the Lions, a one-year-old child received funding to wean him off a feeding tube and much more. The Lions team would like to thank all those who donate. "Thank you to everyone who attends our events, to the generous donors and sponsors, to those who support us with goods and products, and to all the kind people who always stand by our side. Please continue to help us!"