Paragliders crash in Pongau and Lungau

Two paraglider pilots who were friends took off on Monday afternoon from the east launch site at Bischlinghöhe in Werfenweng. After take-off, the 31-year-old pilot lost altitude and ended up with her paraglider in the Larzenbachgraben below. At an altitude of around 1280 meters, near the Ramsaualm, the German touched a treetop and subsequently crashed onto the forest floor below.