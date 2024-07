Dispute in the cab scene

No fewer than 500 cabs vie for customers from Austria and abroad every day in the greater Innsbruck area. The company Uber has also been involved in the market for a good year now and is providing stiff competition, especially for smaller companies with fewer cars. In addition, cabs are often staffed by illegally employed drivers, as industry insiders report and raids by the financial police have already revealed on several occasions. Many entrepreneurs are struggling to survive. Now a dispute within the scene is also causing resentment.