“There is no sign of major growth rates”

Less bureaucracy should help

The message has long since reached them - now it has to be implemented. "We have started another deregulation process. We need to give companies some regulatory breathing space," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. "Innovation is also important. This is how we help Europe, Austria and Carinthia regain their former strength." He cites the trade agreement with Japan, which has led to a huge 30% increase in imports, as a positive impetus - now domestic companies should follow suit with exports.