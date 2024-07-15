Slight increase in exports
“There is no sign of major growth rates”
Despite turbulent times, Carinthian companies were able to hold their own on the export market last year and even achieve a slight increase. This year will probably be more difficult, but there is hope for new markets in the east.
"Last year, Carinthia's economy was able to generate a trade surplus of one billion euros. In these challenging times, that's at least something positive," says Chamber of Commerce President Jürgen Mandl. While 2023 even set a new export record of 9.5 billion euros with a slight increase, falling export rates can currently be observed. "However, this is not just an economic or geopolitical problem, but also a location problem," Mandl warns politicians once again.
Less bureaucracy should help
The message has long since reached them - now it has to be implemented. "We have started another deregulation process. We need to give companies some regulatory breathing space," emphasizes Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. "Innovation is also important. This is how we help Europe, Austria and Carinthia regain their former strength." He cites the trade agreement with Japan, which has led to a huge 30% increase in imports, as a positive impetus - now domestic companies should follow suit with exports.
Sustainability as an opportunity
Experts from the Carinthia University of Applied Sciences have shed light on where there are good opportunities for growth right now. "Companies that specialize in sustainability have a clear competitive advantage," explains Verena Fink. This advantage can also be expressed in figures. "Carinthia already generates exports of 3.1 billion euros. Sustainability generates twice as much added value in Carinthia as in the rest of Austria," confirms Albert Luger. Carinthian companies are particularly strong when it comes to heat and energy.
Carinthia focuses on export offensive
In the final presentation of the export figures, China in particular stands out as a trading partner. "With an increase in exports of 35% to 707 billion, China is on the rise and there is only a small trade deficit," reports WK Director Meinrad Höfferer. He explains the significant drop in import figures with fewer investments and normalized prices. "But our export offensive is having an effect, so we are creating the basis for future growth," says Höfferer, raising hopes.
