Jagerhofer: “That would be a whole new dimension”

It's never happened before! Suddenly the more than 4,000 fans were chanting "Encore, encore!" - nobody wanted the beach volleyball spectacle on Heumarkt to end. "Unbelievable, we are so happy with the atmosphere," began organizer Hannes Jagerhofer with the "Krone" in an initial analysis of the tournament. "We had around 50,000 fans in total. And Friday will never be forgotten."