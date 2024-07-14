Love outing? Schumacher surprises with posting

It's a picture that is currently causing quite a stir. The brother of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher normally keeps a low profile when it comes to his private life. This makes his new post on Instagram, in which he is hugging a man and gazing into the sunset on a boat, all the more surprising. "The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," writes Ralf Schumacher.