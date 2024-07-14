"The right partner"
Love outing? Schumacher surprises with posting
Love outing from Ralf Schumacher? "The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," writes the former Formula 1 racing driver on his new Instagram post, in which he hugs a man and surprises his fans.
It's a picture that is currently causing quite a stir. The brother of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher normally keeps a low profile when it comes to his private life. This makes his new post on Instagram, in which he is hugging a man and gazing into the sunset on a boat, all the more surprising. "The best thing in life is when you have the right partner by your side with whom you can share everything," writes Ralf Schumacher.
Ralf Schumacher receives a lot of encouragement and praise from his fans, friends and colleagues. "Ralf, if this is an outing, I have to say, respect. Really very cool that a public figure is taking this step," commented one user. "Love wins in the end. All the best to you both," writes another.
Carmen Geiss reveals names
And celebrity friend Carmen Geiss also reveals the name of Ralf's partner. His name is Étienne. She comments: "You have the best partner Étienne you could ever imagine. After 2 years you can finally show your love to the world. I'm glad that I was able to be a part of this love and I'm even happier for the two of you who sought and found each other."
One thing is certain: with this step, Ralf Schumacher is setting an example for more openness and acceptance. Same-sex outings are still not a matter of course.
