After leaflet campaign

Kim sister rants: “South Korea is scum”

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 16:23

The influential sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un has called South Korea "scum" and threatened Seoul with retaliation in connection with the latest balloon leaflet campaign. It had been informed that the latest batch of "dirty leaflets" had been found on North Korean territory along the border, Kim Yo Jong was quoted as saying by the North Korean news agency KCNA on Sunday. 

comment0 Kommentare

Despite repeated warnings, South Korea would not stop "playing this crude and dirty game", Kim Yo Jong continued. Seoul must be prepared to "pay a very high price". The North Korean army will now "carry out a comprehensive search, throw the waste found into the fire and dispose of it".

Leaflets sent out with balloons
Over the past few weeks, South Korea had increasingly reacted to hundreds of balloons filled with garbage that Pyongyang had sent across the border. Among other things, they contained cigarette butts, plastic, animal excrement and toilet paper. South Korean activists responded by sending balloons containing leaflets and USB sticks across the border to the neighboring country.

North Korea sent bags of balloons filled with garbage to South Korea. (Bild: AP)
North Korea sent bags of balloons filled with garbage to South Korea.
(Bild: AP)

As a result of the heightened tensions, South Korea suspended a military agreement with North Korea from 2018. The agreement aims to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula and avoid an unintended escalation, particularly along the heavily fortified border. The government in Seoul also resumed propaganda broadcasts via loudspeakers along the border.

Leader Kim Jong Un in a propaganda photo from North Korea (Bild: AFP)
Leader Kim Jong Un in a propaganda photo from North Korea
(Bild: AFP)

Relations hit rock bottom
Relations between North and South Korea are currently at a low point. North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un announced his intention to expand the development of weapons - including tactical nuclear weapons. In response, South Korea and the USA stepped up their defense cooperation.

