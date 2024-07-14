Star night backstage
One more Kasnudel, then we’re ready to go
The "Krone" was allowed to accompany the VIPs behind the scenes at the star night and shows what was not seen on TV ...
While loud, singing voices could already be heard from outside, the basses were blaring and the staff at the entrances around the mega event were busy, the backstage area - at least in direct comparison - still seemed deeply relaxed. In the meantime, the evening's artists disappeared into the "black hole" - the dressing room reserved exclusively for the stars - from which they were miraculously spat out in their stage outfits just minutes later. One Semino Rossi ate delicious Carinthian cheese noodles for refreshment, while many others had a last drink before their big performance.
Even presenter Hans Sigl was surprised that it was that time again: this time neither in the Wachau nor on Lake Neusiedl; the party went on late into the night on the shores of Lake Wörthersee. "This is my third year taking part. And what I notice is that this is a grown, big, friendly family. The people have all known each other for an incredibly long time. There is a great familiarity, there are no big outliers in terms of nervousness or stress or pressure," the "Bergdoktor" told us, visibly relaxed.
Something for everyone
As for his presenter colleague Barbara Schöneberger, it was also a "foreign assignment" for comedian and new pop star Bülent Ceylan. He has known Starnacht for a long time: thanks to his mother Hilde, who is also a huge Roland Kaiser fan, he was "practically" born into Starnacht, as he explained. Despite his unconventional background, he managed to wow the crowds!
In fact, it was his colleague and musician Nikotin from Vienna who hadn't heard of Starnacht until he was asked and yet he was absolutely convinced before his performance: "I'm going to go up there and just tear the thing apart. I'm going to tear it to pieces," he told the "Krone" talk show. Nothing new, but always a pleasure for folk rock'n'roller Andreas Gabalier and Seer singer Sassy. They have both been attending the popular concert night for years and it always feels "like a big class reunion" for them.
Young star Chris Steger was there for less time, but was all the more motivated. To be precise, Starnacht, which celebrated its 25th anniversary this time, is even older than the "Zefix" performer himself. The "Krone" Starnacht magazine, for which the 20-year-old was interviewed, was also published to mark this anniversary. "My dream would be to still be in the magazine when Starnacht turns 50. Then maybe even on the cover!"
Afterwards, the party continued deep into the night - you can see what else happened here in the Adabei TV video on krone.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.