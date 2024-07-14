One more Kasnudel, then we’re ready to go

Even presenter Hans Sigl was surprised that it was that time again: this time neither in the Wachau nor on Lake Neusiedl; the party went on late into the night on the shores of Lake Wörthersee. "This is my third year taking part. And what I notice is that this is a grown, big, friendly family. The people have all known each other for an incredibly long time. There is a great familiarity, there are no big outliers in terms of nervousness or stress or pressure," the "Bergdoktor" told us, visibly relaxed.