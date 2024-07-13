Mountaineer falls into the depths after being struck by lightning

They knew of the impending danger

The two men were aware of the weather forecast and the predicted bad weather front; however, as this was not forecast until around 3 p.m. according to them, they decided to tackle the via ferrata before then. The 25-year-old was experienced and this was his father's first via ferrata. But then things got dramatic: at around 1.30 pm, they were surprised by a thunderstorm cell. Fearing a lightning strike, the 61-year-old unhooked his via ferrata set from the steel cable and continued unsecured along the traverse below the well-known Himmelsleiter.