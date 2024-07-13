In front of his son
Mountaineer falls into the depths after being struck by lightning
Drama on the Donnerkogel (Upper Austria). A Hungarian (61) and his son (25) had climbed the via ferrata there despite a thunderstorm warning. The two were surprised by a thunderstorm. After being struck by lightning, the father fell several hundred meters - he could only be rescued dead.
The 61-year-old Hungarian went on the Intersport via ferrata on the Donnerkogel in the municipality of Gosau am Dachstein together with his 25-year-old son on Friday. The two holidaymakers had taken the Gosaukammbahn cable car to the Zwieselalm and started their adventure there at around midday.
They knew of the impending danger
The two men were aware of the weather forecast and the predicted bad weather front; however, as this was not forecast until around 3 p.m. according to them, they decided to tackle the via ferrata before then. The 25-year-old was experienced and this was his father's first via ferrata. But then things got dramatic: at around 1.30 pm, they were surprised by a thunderstorm cell. Fearing a lightning strike, the 61-year-old unhooked his via ferrata set from the steel cable and continued unsecured along the traverse below the well-known Himmelsleiter.
Lightning struck
His son was only a few meters behind him, but continued uphill secured by his via ferrata set. 15 minutes later, lightning struck the via ferrata above the two mountaineers. The 25-year-old immediately felt the electrical impulse. He then saw his father suddenly fall directly in front of him. He immediately called the emergency services.
Mountain rescuers found the body
Eight men from the Gosau BRD and an officer from the Gmunden Alpine Rescue Team then went to the scene of the accident. During a search flight by the emergency helicopter, the 25-year-old and his father were found several hundred meters below at around 3.15 pm. The 25-year-old was rescued by the crew of the emergency helicopter and then flown to hospital for clarification of the lightning strike injuries. The deceased 61-year-old was rescued by the crew of the Salzburg air police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
