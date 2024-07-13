Sammy Baidoo
“I have to get louder – and become a bull like Pavlo”
Red Bull Salzburg defender Samson "Sammy" Baidoo has impressively fought his way up from the academy to the professional ranks and is set to play an even more important role in the new season. He acquired his assertiveness at an early age.
Sammy Baidoo learned to assert himself at an early age. The 20-year-old has five sisters, all of whom are older than him. "I think it's good, they almost always spoiled me," grins the Styrian in an interview with "Krone" and explains: "When I wanted something as a child, I usually got it."
As a footballer, too, he has always got his way. Already regarded as a great talent in the Bulls' youth ranks years ago - the 1.90m tall man moved from GAK to Salzburg in 2018 as a then 13-year-old and went through the academy in Liefering - he fought his way up step by step. And has long been an integral part of the runners-up. He has 74 games at professional level (46 for Liefering, 28 for Salzburg) under his belt, five of them in the Champions League.
"I'm a little surprised," says Baidoo about his own development. "But you can see that things can happen very quickly if you're always ready. That makes me proud." He could take the next step on the career ladder in the new season. In any case, his goals are clearly defined: "I want to become a regular and perform well, and we want to develop as a team."
Milan close to the Bulls defender
In any case, the chances of a starting berth are very good. Oumar Solet has already been given clearance by the club to talk to other clubs about a transfer. Strahinja Pavlovic is also being touted as a hot transfer target. The "Gazzetta dello Sport", for example, writes that Milan are keen to sign him and would pay a transfer fee of 20 million euros for him.
According to information from Krone, the Italians are indeed interested, but a transfer is (still) a long way off. The Bulls are in an excellent negotiating position, as "Pavlo's" contract runs until 2027.
Baidoo, who is committed to the Bulls ("one hundred percent!"), will have to take on even more responsibility. "You always have that in my position," he says dryly. "At my age, it's important to keep a cool head and not get nervous. I also want to take on responsibility."
He also knows exactly what he needs to work on. "As a central defender, you have to be a bull like Pavlo. A lot of people say I can do that too. But there's still more to do."
Above all, unlike the Serb, he is a quiet contemporary. "I need to be louder and organize my teammates even more, that's important."
Sammy can hardly be rattled. "A lot has to happen." But it does happen from time to time. "Forson, Amar (Dedic) or Dijon (Kameri) unfortunately know exactly what they have to do," he laughs.
