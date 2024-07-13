Without cell phones in the wilderness for five days

At the beginning it's still "Wähh"

Together with rangers from the national park, they roam through the high mountains and observe marmots, for example. "Some have never played in a stream before and when they start, they are immediately enthusiastic," explains ranger Roland Fricker. City kids often say "wahh" when they step barefoot into the mud for the first time. But the new environment and, above all, sleeping in a tent with the older children "really suits them", as Nadja Jäger from the national park describes it. In the evening, the children are "exhausted but happy".