Drug offenses have exploded

Numerous residents have reported unacceptable conditions and many are now giving the green oasis a wide berth. Undisguised drug dealing around the clock, damage to property and loud fights and even stabbings are making the park increasingly unusable for the local population. The subjective perception of local residents can also be backed up by figures: According to the Provincial Police Directorate, drug-related offenses in the Volksgarten increased by 45 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year!