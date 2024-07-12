Valid from July 15
Automatically saved draft
Undisguised drug dealing, mobbing, violence: the situation in the Volksgarten has come to a head again in recent months. On Friday, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, together with Governor Christopher Drexler and top police officers, announced that a protection zone will once again come into force in the problem park from next Monday.
The Volksgarten in the Lend district of Graz has long had an inglorious reputation as a problem park and crime hotspot. There was already a so-called protection zone here between 2019 and 2020. In recent months, the situation has now worsened massively again - the "Krone" has reported several times.
Drug offenses have exploded
Numerous residents have reported unacceptable conditions and many are now giving the green oasis a wide berth. Undisguised drug dealing around the clock, damage to property and loud fights and even stabbings are making the park increasingly unusable for the local population. The subjective perception of local residents can also be backed up by figures: According to the Provincial Police Directorate, drug-related offenses in the Volksgarten increased by 45 percent in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year!
Calls for the reintroduction of a protection zone have been growing louder for several months. Politically, the Graz ÖVP under city party leader Kurt Hohensinner - with the backing of ÖVP state governor Drexler - has been pushing for this measure.
Protection zone in the Volksgarten from July 15
On Friday, it was officially announced what had been expected in the run-up to the announced visit by ÖVP Interior Minister Karner: "I can announce today that a protection zone will be set up here in the Volksgarten from next Monday (July 15, note)," said the Interior Minister at a press event in the Volksgarten on Friday.
What does that mean in concrete terms? A protection zone is a security police measure that can be imposed primarily to protect minors around schools, kindergartens or playgrounds - initially for a maximum of six months. The police can remove suspicious persons from the protection zone in the relevant area and also impose bans on entering. When a protection zone was already imposed in the Volksgarten between 2019 and 2020, "the number of offenses decreased massively", says Styrian State Police Director Gerald Ortner.
"Completely unacceptable conditions"
"I am really happy and grateful that it was made possible to declare the Volksgartenpark in Graz a protection zone from Monday. Because what police officers experience and residents describe about what happens here reveals completely unacceptable conditions," commented Governor Christopher Drexler, who himself grew up in the immediate vicinity of the park, on the move.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.