Linz city councillor as saleswoman at furniture fair

Deputy Mayor Martin Hajart had to make way at the time

Martin Hajart was - you guessed it - the candidate that the then leader of the ÖVP in Linz, Bernhard Baier, wanted to bring into the team. Only: Hajart met the revenge of the women in the ÖVP. After the 2015 election, Doris Hummer, President of the Chamber of Commerce, was kicked out of the state government - which is why ÖVP senior Christoph Leitl did everything he could to position a young woman from the business world at the very top. That was Doris Lang-Mayerhofer in 2016, for whom Hajart had to make way