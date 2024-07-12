“Taking boats on the plane is a lottery”

"... then it would be difficult"

The three-time Olympic participant also relies on a particular boat. "I feel comfortable in it. I drove it in the competitions during the season, it's well broken in." Kuhnle brings her seat for the boat in her hand luggage. "I have it in my bag. I feel best with it, so I always take it back and forth." Overland transportation is made easier by the fact that most of the whitewater facilities are in Europe. "Nothing has ever happened to us during air transportation. But if they smash the boat, it would be difficult."