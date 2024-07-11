"We're just extremely happy that we're still in the tournament!"

"We didn't know that we could go any further if we lost. We thought that if we lost 2-0, we'd be out," admitted Ronja Klinger after the match against the South Americans. "We're just extremely happy that we're still in the tournament," said her older sister Dorina. The two Austrians have the mode and the flawless Swiss pairing of Anouk Verge-Depre/Joana Mäder, who beat Lithuania's Monika Paulikiene/Aine Raupelyte 2:1 in the parallel match, to thank for that.