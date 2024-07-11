Trial in Eisenstadt
Victim of abuse or victim of revenge? Who to believe?
Victim or victim of revenge? The testimonies at Eisenstadt Regional Court are diametrically opposed: the woman accused the defendant of assaulting her. The prisoner speaks of exchanging affection after an argument.
At the end of 2018, his wife died after a heart attack, leaving the now 39-year-old alone with their children (aged 16 and 12). But not for long, because after a few months, the Styrian found his first new surrogate mother, then the next. Followed by the third wife. Everyone reports that the man was particularly aggressive when drunk. In December 2023, he was finally sentenced to a fine for a slap in the face.
Numerous accusations
The list of accusations is long: verbal abuse, threats, vandalism, assault, theft, torture and finally rape. In a guesthouse in Jormannsdorf, he allegedly assaulted his partner with the words "Nobody has been interested in what you want for a long time". He was charged, remanded in custody, released and re-arrested on April 18 due to a Supreme Court ruling because the other two exes had now also broken their silence.
Nobody has been interested in what you want for a long time.
Two suicide attempts
The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Eisenstadt Regional Court. He spoke of revenge, strokes, epileptic seizures, the women's alcohol addiction, drug addiction and lack of money. In any case, he did not do violence to anyone. "I was preoccupied with myself after my wife's death and have made two suicide attempts." And: "The reconciliation sex was consensual."
The jury court adjourned the trial until August 20. The victim who said via video that she wanted to "undo everything" will be questioned in detail. The presumption of innocence applies.
