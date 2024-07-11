Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Trial in Eisenstadt

Victim of abuse or victim of revenge? Who to believe?

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 16:09

Victim or victim of revenge? The testimonies at Eisenstadt Regional Court are diametrically opposed: the woman accused the defendant of assaulting her. The prisoner speaks of exchanging affection after an argument.

comment0 Kommentare

At the end of 2018, his wife died after a heart attack, leaving the now 39-year-old alone with their children (aged 16 and 12). But not for long, because after a few months, the Styrian found his first new surrogate mother, then the next. Followed by the third wife. Everyone reports that the man was particularly aggressive when drunk. In December 2023, he was finally sentenced to a fine for a slap in the face.

Numerous accusations
The list of accusations is long: verbal abuse, threats, vandalism, assault, theft, torture and finally rape. In a guesthouse in Jormannsdorf, he allegedly assaulted his partner with the words "Nobody has been interested in what you want for a long time". He was charged, remanded in custody, released and re-arrested on April 18 due to a Supreme Court ruling because the other two exes had now also broken their silence.

Zitat Icon

Nobody has been interested in what you want for a long time.

Der Angeklagte zur Lebensgefährtin

Two suicide attempts
The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges at the Eisenstadt Regional Court. He spoke of revenge, strokes, epileptic seizures, the women's alcohol addiction, drug addiction and lack of money. In any case, he did not do violence to anyone. "I was preoccupied with myself after my wife's death and have made two suicide attempts." And: "The reconciliation sex was consensual."

The jury court adjourned the trial until August 20. The victim who said via video that she wanted to "undo everything" will be questioned in detail. The presumption of innocence applies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Harald Schume
Harald Schume
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf