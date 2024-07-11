Closure in Graz
Despite rising demand: end for dementia center
Despite steadily increasing demand, one of the three Styrian special day centers for dementia patients is facing closure. Those affected and their relatives are unsettled.
"The operating contract with the city of Graz for our day dementia center 'Elisa' will be terminated at the end of November 2024," Caritas Styria confirmed rumors to this effect in response to an inquiry from "Krone". "The occupancy rate at the facility was too low and it was therefore not possible to operate it in a financially balanced manner," is the official explanation for the move.
Free places are rare
And even if the company emphasizes that it wants to "support" those affected in the transition to a new facility or another form of care, patients and their relatives are facing an uncertain future. Free places are rare at the remaining two special facilities in Graz: "The demand is enormous. We would need far more places throughout Styria than we can offer," says Wolfgang Schwab, works council member at Diakonie, which runs the "Haus am Ruckerlberg" in Nibelungengasse. Free capacity is currently "zero".
According to our information, the two remaining facilities are at full capacity. Now those affected have to worry about care.
Der Grazer FPÖ-Stadtparteiobmann Axel Kassegger
With the number of dementia patients growing steadily for years, why can demand be too low? "For one thing, it is difficult to plan capacity utilization with dementia patients," says Schwab. "If the 'wrong' cab driver is at the door, the patient doesn't get a ride."
178 euros per day
The daily rates are still too low and are a recurring topic of discussion. Which has now also brought the FPÖ onto the scene: "Many people can probably no longer afford a stay," says Graz city party chairman Axel Kassegger. "178 euros are charged per day. Without funding, a five-day stay amounts to 3,500 euros at the end of the month," he calculates. KPÖ City Councillor for Health Robert Krotzer and ÖVP Provincial Councillor for Health Karlheinz Kornhäusl would be called upon to "campaign for the continued existence of this important facility".
