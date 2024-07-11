Despite rising demand: end for dementia center

Free places are rare

And even if the company emphasizes that it wants to "support" those affected in the transition to a new facility or another form of care, patients and their relatives are facing an uncertain future. Free places are rare at the remaining two special facilities in Graz: "The demand is enormous. We would need far more places throughout Styria than we can offer," says Wolfgang Schwab, works council member at Diakonie, which runs the "Haus am Ruckerlberg" in Nibelungengasse. Free capacity is currently "zero".