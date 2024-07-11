Vorteilswelt
Decision postponed

Cheap building land for locals on hold

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 14:00

In order to push ahead with the rezoning of a plot of land acquired three years ago, a real estate agent from Hallein submitted a local model to the municipality of Ostermiething. He offered building plots to local residents at a special price. However, the decision in the municipal council has now been postponed until the fall.

There seems to be no end in sight to the rezoning drama in Ostermiething. As reported, a real estate agent from Hallein has been trying for over three years to get the green light for the development of around 9,000 square meters of grassland. The necessary rezoning is said to have been promised to him by the ÖVP's long-term mayor Gerhard Holzner before the site was purchased. However, the head of the town denies this.

In any case, the municipal council resolution to initiate the rezoning procedure has not yet been passed. At the same time, according to the estate agent, people from the head of the village's family were given preference in real estate transactions. Holzner denies this. However, the mayor's unusual local model is in black and white. He offers the estate agent the prospect of a rezoning if he makes half of the land available to the municipality free of charge.

Decision not until the fall
The estate agent refused, instead offering the Ostermiething residents the square meter for 150 euros. "Around 300 euros is usual on the market," says the Halleiner. Another company - which had also been waiting for a rezoning for some time - accepted the offer. The municipal council should have discussed the proposals before the summer break.

Dedication freeze under discussion
It was reported that Holzner wanted to initiate a general freeze on rezoning in the course of the debate. However, this did not happen. The decision was postponed. According to the head of the village, the letter from the estate agent arrived when the agenda had already been set. "We will discuss it in the fall. We need a solution. The real estate speculators are not decreasing, but we have a surplus of building land for the next 30 to 40 years," said Holzner.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Mario Zeko
Mario Zeko
