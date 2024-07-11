Cheap building land for locals on hold

Dedication freeze under discussion

It was reported that Holzner wanted to initiate a general freeze on rezoning in the course of the debate. However, this did not happen. The decision was postponed. According to the head of the village, the letter from the estate agent arrived when the agenda had already been set. "We will discuss it in the fall. We need a solution. The real estate speculators are not decreasing, but we have a surplus of building land for the next 30 to 40 years," said Holzner.