The stars show how it's done

How to style sexy corset tops for everyday wear

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 13:32

Admittedly: Corset tops are simply insanely sexy. But even if the next red carpet isn't around the corner for non-celebrities, you can still wear these exciting trend pieces. What's the best way to style them? Victoria Swarovski, Chrissy Teigen and co. show us.

A few weeks ago, Victoria Swarovski wowed the audience at "Let's Dance" with an exciting corset style. The presenter slipped into matching wide-leg trousers with the trendy red piece.

Upstairs hui, downstairs oversize
It almost goes without saying that the look went down really well with fans. After all, a corset top simply shapes a wonderful figure and creates an exciting cleavage.

Model Elsa Hosk also proved that a voluminous bottom looks fantastic with a tight-fitting corset top. She opted for a white maxi skirt with a black corset and added another eye-catcher with a waist belt.

Oh, là, là, Sofia Vergara also knows about the effect of corset tops. The actress recently slipped into a snakeskin-look top with seductive cut-outs. The simple fabric trousers were the perfect combination with the daring top to give the look an elegant touch.

(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/KEVIN WINTER)

Jeans, jeans, jeans
For those who don't want to do without corset tops during the day, lace-up tops in a denim look are a fashionable alternative. And with this style, jeans can meet jeans, as Chrissy Teigen showed with her look. 

Chrissy Teigen turns the jeans look into an eye-catcher with a corset top. (Bild: APA/Jason DeCrow/AP Content Services for Metro by T-Mobile)
Chrissy Teigen turns the jeans look into an eye-catcher with a corset top.
(Bild: APA/Jason DeCrow/AP Content Services for Metro by T-Mobile)

Katy Perry interpreted her corset top in a slightly more revealing denim look. She caused a flurry of flashlights in Paris with her cheeky insights.

Katy Perry caused a flurry of flashbulbs with this look in Paris. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Katy Perry caused a flurry of flashbulbs with this look in Paris.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

Only Khloe Kardashian had even more sex appeal. Kim Kardashian's sister celebrated her 40s in a very unusual cowboy-style jeans look - corset top included. 

And that's how it works!
Austrian fashion designer Lena Hoschek is also a fan of sexy corsets, which she is only too happy to use in her current collections. There are not only tops that are combined with wide swinging skirts. 

(Bild: Aida Dapo/iddavanmunster)
(Bild: Aida Dapo/iddavanmunster)

Many of Lena Hoschek's dresses are also tailored in a corset style. Meanwhile, none other than Dita Von Teese shows how to lace up these seductive pieces without fiddling around.

The burlesque dancer is a fan of Hoschek's creations and published this little how-to video on Instagram - much to the delight of her fans. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
