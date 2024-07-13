The stars show how it's done
How to style sexy corset tops for everyday wear
Admittedly: Corset tops are simply insanely sexy. But even if the next red carpet isn't around the corner for non-celebrities, you can still wear these exciting trend pieces. What's the best way to style them? Victoria Swarovski, Chrissy Teigen and co. show us.
A few weeks ago, Victoria Swarovski wowed the audience at "Let's Dance" with an exciting corset style. The presenter slipped into matching wide-leg trousers with the trendy red piece.
Upstairs hui, downstairs oversize
It almost goes without saying that the look went down really well with fans. After all, a corset top simply shapes a wonderful figure and creates an exciting cleavage.
Model Elsa Hosk also proved that a voluminous bottom looks fantastic with a tight-fitting corset top. She opted for a white maxi skirt with a black corset and added another eye-catcher with a waist belt.
Oh, là, là, Sofia Vergara also knows about the effect of corset tops. The actress recently slipped into a snakeskin-look top with seductive cut-outs. The simple fabric trousers were the perfect combination with the daring top to give the look an elegant touch.
Jeans, jeans, jeans
For those who don't want to do without corset tops during the day, lace-up tops in a denim look are a fashionable alternative. And with this style, jeans can meet jeans, as Chrissy Teigen showed with her look.
Katy Perry interpreted her corset top in a slightly more revealing denim look. She caused a flurry of flashlights in Paris with her cheeky insights.
Only Khloe Kardashian had even more sex appeal. Kim Kardashian's sister celebrated her 40s in a very unusual cowboy-style jeans look - corset top included.
And that's how it works!
Austrian fashion designer Lena Hoschek is also a fan of sexy corsets, which she is only too happy to use in her current collections. There are not only tops that are combined with wide swinging skirts.
Many of Lena Hoschek's dresses are also tailored in a corset style. Meanwhile, none other than Dita Von Teese shows how to lace up these seductive pieces without fiddling around.
The burlesque dancer is a fan of Hoschek's creations and published this little how-to video on Instagram - much to the delight of her fans.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
