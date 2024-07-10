No incitement to hatred
Provocation against Muslims ends in acquittal
The action caused quite a stir: in 2021, five men erected a 17-metre-long banner on the construction site of a Bosniak-Austrian cultural center with the inscription "Hier entsteht: Islamism Center Upper Austria". The Higher Regional Court has now confirmed the acquittal in this case.
The incident from August 2021 is still occupying the judiciary almost three years later. On Wednesday, the Linz Higher Regional Court dismissed an appeal by the public prosecutor's office in Wels. This means that five men remain acquitted of the charge of incitement to hatred.
On the night of 21 to 22 August 2021, they had caused a stir at the construction site of the Bosniak-Austrian cultural and educational center in Vöcklabruck with an action that was subsequently heavily criticized by many.
Acquittal of incitement to hatred
The five men erected an eight-metre-high wooden cross on the construction site, flanked by a 17-metre-long banner with the inscription: "Hier entsteht: Islamism Center Upper Austria." They then had to stand trial on suspicion of incitement to hatred. The proceedings ended with an acquittal - and this has now been confirmed by the Linz Higher Regional Court.
"An incitement to hatred against the Muslim religious community is not yet apparent from the objective meaning of the banner", is how the Higher Regional Court justified its decision with regard to the banner.
"Evil form of right-wing extremism"
The action met with much criticism in 2021. "This is a vile form of right-wing extremism and should be strictly rejected," said Robert Eiter, spokesperson for the Upper Austrian Network Against Racism and Right-Wing Extremism. And the mayor of Vöcklabruck at the time, Elisabeth Kölblinger (ÖVP), told the "Krone" newspaper: "The whole thing makes me very sad, because it is reminiscent of the Ku Klux Klan and is not an acceptable approach in a constitutional state."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.