Dispute over childminders
No more childcare for 480 children in future
The "Aktion Tagesmütter OÖ" association has taken a drastic step. They have had to close down the home daycare section, 117 employees have already been reported to the AMS. The state reacted with surprise to the move and ordered an economic audit of the association.
"As the funding of childminders at home is not adequately taken into account in the state's new tariff regulation, it is unfortunately no longer possible to continue this sub-sector in a cost-covering manner," says Jasmine Chansri, Chairwoman of the Aktion Tagesmütter Upper Austria association. The closure affects 108 childminders and nine administrative employees. As a result, 480 children can no longer be looked after.
"Above all, this means that off-peak times from 6 am to 7 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm will no longer be covered. This has a huge impact on the job situation, especially in system-relevant areas," explains Jasmine Chansri.
1.5 million euros in funding
The province of Upper Austria is surprised by this step and points out that 1.5 million euros went to the Aktion Tagesmütter association this year. "We will therefore take a closer look in this case. The Education Directorate, as the supervisory authority, has ordered an audit of the association by external experts," explains Christine Haberlander (ÖVP), State Councillor for Education.
"Finding a joint solution"
The Upper Austrian Family Association is trying to help. "In order to remedy the situation, we want to give those affected a perspective. As the Upper Austrian Family Federation, we can offer the stability that is now needed and are happy to invite all families and childminders to contact us in order to find a solution together. We have a lot of experience in childcare and offer a good, reliable structure," says Upper Austrian Family Association Chairman Martin Hajart.
