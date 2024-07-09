No more childcare for 480 children in future

"Finding a joint solution"

The Upper Austrian Family Association is trying to help. "In order to remedy the situation, we want to give those affected a perspective. As the Upper Austrian Family Federation, we can offer the stability that is now needed and are happy to invite all families and childminders to contact us in order to find a solution together. We have a lot of experience in childcare and offer a good, reliable structure," says Upper Austrian Family Association Chairman Martin Hajart.