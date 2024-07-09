OECD warns of an explosion in our national debt

The findings are also mixed in other respects. In terms of taxes, the OECD points out that the burden on labor is too high and urges a shift in revenue to a faster increase in the CO2 levy and an increase in property taxes. The corresponding standardized property values have not been adjusted since the 1980s, while other countries do this regularly (e.g. Holland, Hungary and Korea annually, Japan and Portugal every three years). The OECD recommends that the value should be brought closer to the real market value at least every six years.