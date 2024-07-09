Tichy is living her dream in the land of opportunity

One quarter is ticked off. Anastasia Tichy has the first of four college years in America behind her and is spending the summer break in Salzburg. The "Krone" got the chance to meet the student during her vacation. Not so easy, because on the few days she is at home, she wants to meet all her relatives and acquaintances and hear how she is doing. "I was also at home for seven days over Christmas. That was a stressful week because everyone wanted something from me," she says. Studying in America is also stressful. Every day of the week is pretty well planned so that the college participants can combine their sport and their studies. They train nine times a week, which adds up to 20 hours. "I always get up at five o'clock, train, then go to university and then train again every other day," says the Business Management student, who is now transferring from Nebraska to Kentucky, giving a little insight.