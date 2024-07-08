Authorities warn of tornadoes on the Texas coast

Eleven dead in the Caribbean

"Beryl" formed in the Atlantic at the end of June and temporarily reached the highest hurricane force in the southeast of the Caribbean, i.e. sustained winds of more than 252 kilometers per hour. It roared over several islands in the Lesser Antilles and hit the mainland on the east coast of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula (see video above). The storm uprooted trees and knocked over road signs. Power was cut in large parts of a vacation region. At least eleven people lost their lives in the Caribbean, including three in Venezuela.