Threat of flash floods
Authorities warn of tornadoes on the Texas coast
The Atlantic storm "Beryl" has reached hurricane force again with wind speeds of around 120 kilometers per hour. It was last located in the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall on the Texas coast on Monday. Meteorologists warned of life-threatening floods caused by flash floods.
Tornadoes were also possible in parts of the US state. Local media from Texas reported heavy rain, strong winds and stormy seas. Flash floods and flooding were also expected in parts of the US state. In some areas on the coast, some residents boarded up their windows. However, many did not heed the authorities' call to seek safety. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick had declared a state of emergency in 121 counties, and an evacuation was ordered in one.
Eleven dead in the Caribbean
"Beryl" formed in the Atlantic at the end of June and temporarily reached the highest hurricane force in the southeast of the Caribbean, i.e. sustained winds of more than 252 kilometers per hour. It roared over several islands in the Lesser Antilles and hit the mainland on the east coast of Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula (see video above). The storm uprooted trees and knocked over road signs. Power was cut in large parts of a vacation region. At least eleven people lost their lives in the Caribbean, including three in Venezuela.
In some regions, more than 90 percent of homes were destroyed. On Sunday evening, "Beryl" was located in the Gulf of Mexico around 170 kilometers east of the Texan port city of Corpus Christi. According to forecasts, it is moving inland and will pass over East Texas and the US state of Arkansas late Monday and Tuesday.
