Innovative AI project

BBC shoots documentary about Klagenfurt’s digital twin

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 10:23

British broadcaster BBC shoots documentary about artificial intelligence. Klagenfurt plays a leading role.

The provincial capital now exists twice: once in the real world and once in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The digital company "Hexagon", which is currently producing a documentary for the British broadcaster BBC, is responsible for this.

The digital twin of Klagenfurt will be used to show how AI is influencing everyday life. In particular, artificial intelligence can be used to answer questions relating to geographical data that are calculated using software. And all at the simple touch of a button.

Zitat Icon

Klagenfurt has taken on a pioneering role with its digital twin. It shows that we are on the right track.

Christian Scheider, Bürgermeister

Everyday life in the Klagenfurt twin
But the documentary, which will be broadcast in October, also focuses on people. "The film uses the example of a young woman in Klagenfurt to illustrate how digitalization is influencing private and professional life and how people can benefit from AI," says the broadcaster. And well-known filming locations were chosen for this: Klagenfurt Town Hall, the Wappensaal and Loretto Castle.

And with this unique production, Carinthia's provincial capital is also becoming the focus of other cities. "It shows that we are on the right track, because we are being highlighted internationally. Klagenfurt has taken on a pioneering role with the digital twin," emphasizes Mayor Christian Scheider in an interview with the "Krone".

Johannes Maunz and Keri Tomsic from the digital reality tech company "Hexagon" interviewed City Councillor Constance Mochar and Günter Koren, Head of Surveying and Geoinformation. (Bild: StadtKommunikation)
Johannes Maunz and Keri Tomsic from the digital reality tech company "Hexagon" interviewed City Councillor Constance Mochar and Günter Koren, Head of Surveying and Geoinformation.
(Bild: StadtKommunikation)

International interest in Klagenfurt
"Representatives of many cities that are significantly larger than Klagenfurt are now contacting us to find out more about our AI," explains Günter Koren, Head of Surveying and Geoinformation. "In principle, this is an automatic process that increases the quality of the data collected immensely and therefore saves a lot of time and money."

Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
