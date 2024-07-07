Five injured
Three accidents on Carinthia’s roads, some of them serious
Sunday was a turbulent day in Carinthia. A total of five people were injured in three accidents!
On Sunday afternoon, at around 2.45 pm, a 55-year-old woman from Feldkirchen lost control of her car on the B 93 Gurktaler Straße and veered into the oncoming lane. There she collided head-on with the car of a 41-year-old man, also from Feldkirchen. The impact was so violent that the man's car was thrown into another vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man and then came to a standstill on the center line.
The 55-year-old woman and the 41-year-old man were injured in the accident and had to be taken to Klagenfurt Hospital. Fortunately, the 30-year-old escaped without injury. All three vehicles were severely damaged, two of them were totaled. The B 93 was completely closed while the accident was being investigated.
Motorcycle crashed head-on into oncoming traffic
Shortly before, at around 2.15 p.m., there was a motorcycle accident in the Rückersdorf area. A 67-year-old biker also lost control of his vehicle on a bend and crossed into the oncoming lane, where he collided head-on with the car of a 29-year-old woman from Villach-Land.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital injured, while the car driver remained unharmed. Property damage was caused to both vehicles, the amount of which is not yet known.
German holidaymaker commits hit-and-run
The emergency services had to respond to an accident in the village of Gassen at midday. A dangerous incident had occurred on the Stockenboier Landesstraße. Two cyclists, a 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from the Villach-Land district, were riding in the direction of Zlan when a car came towards them in their lane on a bend. The car was being driven by a 65-year-old German vacationer.
To avoid a collision, the cyclists swerved out of the way and crashed - they had to go to hospital. The German driver continued his journey without stopping. He was later caught by the police at the Weissensee landing stage. "The man stated that he had not noticed the cyclists fall and that a following vehicle had stopped and he therefore did not feel it necessary to stop," the police said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
